Wimbledon 2023 Draw: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray get easy draws, Venus Williams to face Elina Svitolina

The former world no.1 Andy Murray will clash against fellow British Ryan Peniston in the first round of Wimbledon 2023. The current men's singles champion Novak Djokovic will clash against Pedro Cachin while women's singles title holder Elen Rybakina will be facing Shelby Rogers in the first round. The current top seed Carlos Alcaraz will start his campaign for the maiden Wimbledon title against Jeremy Chardy.

In the biggest first round clash, the current world no.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will be facing the former US Open winner Dominic Thiem. Andy Murray, 36, who is currently ranked 40, narrowly missed the seeding after an early knockout from the Queen's Club Championships. He was expected to face a tough draw but will face Peniston, ranked 267th, in the first round. However, the winner of this all-Britain clash will face the winner of Tsitsipas-Theim clash in the second round.

Djokovic, seeded 2nd at Wimbledon 2023, will target a record 8th title at All England Club and will join Roger Federer's record of eight titles. He is chasing another career Grand Slam after winning Australian Open and French Open this year. He will surpass Serena Williams' record of 24 major titles if he emerges victorious in the 134th edition of Wimbledon.

In the women's singles draw, the five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will face the former semi-finalist Elina Svitolina in the first round. The world no.3 Rybakina will open her title defense in a tough game against Shelby Roger, with the latter winning in two of the last five encounters against the Kazakh ace. The winner of this game would face Alize Cornet, who beat Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon last year.

French Open winner and the current no.1 Iga Swiatek will clash against Zhu Lin while the second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Panna Udcardy in the first round of the women's singles. In another mouth-watering clash, the world no.7 Coco Gauff will clash against the former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the opening round.

