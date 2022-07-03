Wimbledon 2022: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek's 37-match win streak ends as she loses third round

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Iga Swiatek

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek was unbeaten since February with 37 consecutive wins. She seemed unbeatable after winning six consecutive tournament titles.

However, a mistake-filled Saturday eliminated Swiatek from Wimbledon in the third round with a 6-4, 6-2 loss to 37th-ranked Alize Cornet of France.

“I know I didn't play good tennis. I was pretty confused about my tactics,” said Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who has never advanced past the fourth round at the All England Club. “For sure, it wasn't a good performance for me.”

It was not just the match's winner that was unexpected. It was also just how one-sided this 1-hour, the 33-minute encounter was.

“This kind of match is what I’m living for, it’s what I’m practicing for every day,” Cornet said. “It really drives me. I knew I could do it. Somehow, I had this belief.”

No woman had won as many matches in a row as Swiatek since Martina Hingis also put together a run of 37 in 1997.

But right away, it seemed, this would not be Swiatek’s day.

“I didn't know what to do,” she said.

By the end of the third round, Swiatek had made 33 unforced errors — a whopping 26 more than Cornet. And Swiatek’s strong forehand produced nine winners, only two more than Cornet amassed.

The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014 when she eliminated major singles champion, Serena Williams.

“I have no words right now. It reminds me of the time I beat Serena on the same court, eight years ago exactly," Cornet said. "This court is a lucky charm for me.”

The 32-year-old Cornet reached her first quarterfinal in 63 appearances at majors by getting that far at the Australian Open in January. Now she's a win away from getting that far again, facing unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia next.

“I'm like good wine," Cornet said. "Good wine always ages well.”

