Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza and partner Lucie Hradecka get eliminated in 1st round of tournament

India's veteran Sania Mirza got eliminated from the first round of women's doubles in this year's Wimbledon. Mirza along with her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka ended their journey by losing to Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Polish-Brazilian won the match by 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Mirza is likely to get retired this year and this might be her final Wimbledon appearance. She had announced her probable retirement during the Australian Open, earlier this year.

However, the grass-court journey is not yet over for Mirza as she is competing in the mixed doubles along with her Croatian partner Mate Pavic.

The six-time Grand Slam champion has won the Wimbledon title only once in the year 2015. Back then she partnered with Martina Hingis.

When it comes to Indian tennis players, Ramkumar Ramanathan is still in the race. He has paired up with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tomislav Brkic in the men’s doubles.

On the other hand, star player Rohan Bopanna has given this year's tournament a miss. Bopanna recently participated in The Queen's Club Championship in London and reached the semifinals with his partner. He had made it to his first-ever Wimbledon quarterfinal in men's doubles in the year 2010.

However, no tennis player from India has managed to make cut in the singles of Wimbledon 2022.

Earlier this week, Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri were eliminated in the first qualification round of the tournament.