Wimbledon 2022 runner-up Nick Kyrgios admits assaulting ex-girlfriend, escapes conviction

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nick Kyrgios in action (file photo)

Tennis star player and Wimbledon 2022 runner-up Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari during an argument in his hometown of Canberra in January 2021. However, no conviction was recorded by Magistrate Jane Campbell in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court against Kyrgios.

The 27-year-old who lost to Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon last year admitted to pushing his former girlfriend to the ground two years ago. A psychologist told a court on Friday that Nick had suffered severe depression, suicidal ideation, and insomnia in the past. The judge didn't record a conviction against the star player for reasons including that the offense was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault, and was not premeditated. Campbell described it as an act of "stupidity" and "frustration."

Kyrgios, who was using crutches following recent surgery on his left knee, didn't speak to reporters as he left the court but issued a statement through a management company.

Image Source : APNick Kyrgios outside court during hearing

"I respect today's ruling and am grateful to the court for dismissing the charges without conviction," Kyrgios said.

"I was not in a good place when this took place and I reacted to a difficult situation in a way I deeply regret. I know it wasn't OK and I'm sincerely sorry for the hurt I caused.

"Mental health is tough. Life can seem overwhelming. But I've found that getting help and working on myself has helped me to feel better and to be better."

What was the entire incident?

Two years ago on January 10, Kyrgios was attempting to leave his then-girlfriend Passari during an argument at 10 PM outside her apartment in the inner-Canberra suburb of Kingston. He called an Uber but Passari stood in the way of him closing the front door.

Kyrgios eventually pushed Passari's shoulders backward causing her to fall to the pavement and hurt her knee, according to agreed facts read to the court.

When did Chiara Passari file a complaint against Nick?

Passari signed a police statement alleging the assault 11 months after the incident took place and at that time her relationship with Kyrgios had ended.

Who is Nick Kyrgio's current partner? Does she have any concerns regarding violence?

Nick Kyrgio's current partner is Costeen Hatzi. She wrote in a character reference that she had no concerns about violence in her relationship.

Kyrgios' psychologist, Sam Borenstein, said in a written report and testimony by phone that Kyrgios had suffered major depressive episodes in the past and had used alcohol and drugs to cope.

"He's doing very well," Borenstein said. His mental health has improved significantly."

In February last year, Kyrgios opened up about his performance at the 2019 Australian Open, saying what appeared to be a positive time in his life had been “one of my darkest periods.”

"I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, and drugs, pushed away family and friends," he wrote on Instagram.

"I felt as if I couldn't talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just pushing myself little by little to be positive."

Did Kyrgios participate in the Australian Open 2023?

Kyrgios had a career setback when he withdrew from the Australian Open because of a knee injury which later required arthroscopic surgery

Latest Sports News