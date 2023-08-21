WATCH | Shahid Afridi smashes Gautam Gambhir-led side in US Masters T10 League, his efforts go in vain

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FARID KHAN Shahid Afridi

The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League is currently in progress with six teams taking part. Several India and Pakistan's retired players have graced the league with their presence. Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi are also featuring in the tournament leading New York Warriors and New Jersey Legends. The two share a history when it comes to taking digs at each other on and off the field, especially on social media. All eyes were on them when the two teams locked horns on Sunday (August 20).

Rain played spoilsport in the game but a five-over game was possible in the end and the encounter lived up to expectations. After being invited to bat first, the Legends didn't get off to a great start losing Richard Levi and Tillakaratne Dilshan within first couple of overs. However, the real impetus to the innings was provided by skipper Shahid Afridi who turned back the clock with a belligerent knock of 37* runs off just 12 balls. His innings was laced with six fours and two sixes.

The veteran cricketer took on Christopher Barnwell and Abhimanyu Mithun scoring 27 and 15 runs respectively off the only over they bowled in the innings. Thanks to his knock, the New Jersey Legends managed to post 84 runs on the board in five overs.

Watch the video here:

However, his efforts went in vain as the New York Warriors ended up chasing the score with two balls in hand. Jesse Ryder (38), Yusuf Pathan (16) and Christopher Barnwell (28*) took their team home in just 4.4 overs smashing a whopping 10 sixes between them. Gautam Gambhir was not required to bat as he decided to come down the order with it being a five-over shootout. The match also witnessed Jerome Taylor of New York Warriors being taken apart for 30 runs in a single over.

