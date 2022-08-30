US Open 2022: Big upsets in US Open as Tsitsipas, Halep, and Thiem lose opener

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV US Open 2022: Major upsets on day 1 sets the tournament wide open for young talent to flourish and new champions to emerge

US Open 2022: The final tournament of the Grand Slam which began on 29th August, 2022 witnessed some big upsets on the very first day as star Tennis players bowed out of the event. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, world no. 7 Simona Halep, and 2020 champion Dominic Thiem have faced defeats in their opening encounter at the Flushing meadows.

Tsitsipas,who was up against Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan went down 0-6, 1-6, 6-3, 5-7. Whereas, Tsitsipas managed to win only a single game in the first two sets before winning the third set. The 24-year-old Greek Tennis star Tsitsipas then lost fighting in the fourth set.

It was a shocking defeat for the two-time Grand Slam winner and world no. 7 Simona Halep as she went down against Ukraine's Daria Snigur in a three-set affair by 2-6, 6-0, 4-6. Halep lost the opening set but bounced back strongly in the next set to take it 6-0. She saved two match points in the final set but Snigur held her nerves to upset Halep.

Another upset in the ongoing US Open 2022 came when 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem lost to No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta by 5-7, 1-6, 7-5, 3-6. Thiem, who had suffered a severe wrist injury in June 2021 fought hard in the first set but lost both his opening sets. He then made a strong comeback in the third set leading it by 3-0 and then taking it by 7-5. However, Thiem could not keep up wth his momentum in the fourth set and lost to the 2020 US Open semi-finalist Carreno Busta.

The action at US Open 2022 continues as several big players will be kicking off their campaigns in the first round. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Marin Cilic, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will soon take the Tennis court and embark on their journey to win the fabled US Open trophy.

