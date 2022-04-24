Swiatek and Sabalenka to face each other in Stuttgart Open final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Iga Swiatek plays a forehand shot in the women's singles quarter final match against Emma Raducanu. (File Photo)

Iga Swiatek will play against Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

Swiatek stretched her winning run to 22 matches as she overcame Liudmila Samsonova 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5. It is her fourth final of the season.

Sabalenka, who lost last year's final to Ash Barty, defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have each won a title against each other. Sabalenka won at the WTA Finals last year and Swiatek made up for that on her way to winning the Doha title this year.

She also won at Indian Wells and Miami and will hope to claim her fourth title of the year in Sunday's final.

(Inputs from PTI)