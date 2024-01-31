Rohan Bopanna receives hero's welcome at Bengaluru airport following Australian Open triumph | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

The pride of Indian men's tennis, Rohan Bopanna, received a hero's welcome at the Bengaluru Airport after he returned home following his maiden doubles Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open. Fans flocked in large numbers at the airport to see the first glimpse of the newly crowned world No. 1 men's doubles player and greeted him with open arms.

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows Bopanna waving at his fans and making his way towards the exit amid all the fanfare.

Watch the grand reception of Rohan Bopanna:

Notably, Bopanna's magnificent run at the Australian Open 2024 tournament culminated with him securing the silverware alongside his men's doubles partner Matthew Ebden.

The Indo-Australian pair defeated the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets 7-6, 7-5.

The summit clash was played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 27 and the Indo-Australian duo received plenty of support from the crowd that had turned up to witness the fixture.

In addition to the fan support, Bopanna also received family support during the summit clash as his wife, daughter, Tridha, and his in-laws were present at the venue.

Both Bopanna and Ebden are now 1st and 2nd on the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) men's doubles Rankings. While Bopanna is No.1 with a total of 8450 official points, Ebden, 36, also has the same number of points.

"My in-laws are here. The last time they came I won my mixed doubles Grand Slam (French Open 2017). I don't know why they don't come more often. My beautiful wife, Supriya, & my daughter, Tridha.. Thank you for all the support, all the love. I know a couple years ago I sent her a video message & said 'I'm gonna call it a day.' Because I wasn't winning matches at all. I went 5 months without winning a match. I thought that was gonna be the end of my journey. Perseverance inside me just kept me going. I changed so many things & found a wonderful partner," Bopanna said in his on-court interview after winning the title.