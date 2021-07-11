Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Roger Federer congratulates Novak Djokovic on reaching 20 Grand Slam titles

Switzerland tennis star Roger Federer has congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning his 20th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic reached the all-time men's record (also jointly held by Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal) with a victory against Matteo Berrettini in the final of 2021 Wimbledon.

Minutes after the match ended, Federer sent a congratulatory tweet saying: “Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!”

Djokovic also paid tribute to Federer and Nadal in his victory speech, saying “they are the two most important players" he has played in his career.

The Serbian tennis star has been unbeaten in the Grand Slams this year. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final of Australian Open, and Stefanos Tsitsipas for the French Open title.

With a win in US Open, he will complete a calendar slam. Djokovic also has a chance to achieve the Golden slam if he wins the singles title in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Only Steffi Graf has achieved the Golden slam so far.