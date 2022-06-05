Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nadal to face Ruud in French Open 2022 Final

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming: When and where to watch French Open 2022 Final in India

Nadal

Rafaeland Casper Ruud will face each other in the summit clash of 2022 French Open on Sunday.

Nadal had won the French Open four years in a row before losing to Djokovic in the semi-finals last year and will aim to get one step closer to winning a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. On the other hand, Ruud will be eying his first Grand Slam title.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch Final of French Open between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud on TV?

Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4

Where can you watch Final of French Open between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website

At what time and when does Final of French Open between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud start in India?

6:30 PM IST, Sunday (5th June)

Where is the Final of French Open between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud being played?

The Stade Roland Garros's Court Philip Chatrier