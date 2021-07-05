Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch Wimbledon round of 16 online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Djokovic vs Garin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2021: Find full details on when and where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin round of 16 match live online.

Live Streaming Wimbledon 2021: Watch Djokovic vs Garin live

Novak Djokovic will remain in his pursuit for his Wimbledon title defense with a last-16 clash against Cristian Garin on Monday. The World No. 1 is aiming for his sixth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam. Djokovic's opponent, Garin, World No. 20, is widely considered a claycourt specialist, but has successfully navigated his way through a tricky draw at SW19.

WATCH NOVAK DJOKOVIC VS CRISTIAN GARIN LIVE:

When is Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match?

Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match will be played on Monday (July 5, 2021).

Where will Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match be played?

Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match will be played at the Centre Court of Wimbledon.

What time does the Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match begin?

Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match will tentatively start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match?

Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match will be on telecast on Star Sports Select SD/HD.

Where can you live stream Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match?

The live streaming of Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.