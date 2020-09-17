Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal reach third round of Italian Open

Top seed Novak Djokovic and defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the third round of the Italian Open after securing respective wins in their second-round matches of the ongoing tournament.

On Wednesday, Djokovic dispatched Italian wild card entry Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-2 to continue with his quest for a fifth Rome title and set up a third-round against countryman Filip Krajinovic.

"It was a very good test for me. I'm very pleased with the way I handled myself in important moments," said Djokovic as per the ATP Tour website. "I was in control of the match. I served well when I needed to come up with a big serve and moved well. I constructed the points as the clay courts demand, because it's obviously completely different surface in terms of building the point tactically. Everything went well. I'm very pleased."

On the other hand, Nadal made a welcome return to the ATP Tour as he outclassed fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-1 in his first tour-level match for 200 days.

"It's good to be back on the Tour," said Nadal, in an on-court interview. "I miss the crowds. I played a good match, maybe he was a little bit tired after all his matches in New York. It was a perfect start for me. It was solid, (and I hit) good shots on the forehand and backhand. I didn't expect to play that well."

The Spaniard will next play No. 13 seed Milos Raonic or Dusan Lajovic in the third round.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage