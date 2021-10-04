Naomi Osaka drops out of top 10 in WTA Rankings for first time since 2018 US Open title

Follow us on Image Source : AP Naomi Osaka

The former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka dropped out of the women's top 10 for the first time since winning the 2018 US Open title, in the latest WTA Rankings, released on Monday.

Naomi, 23, dropped from 7 to 12th position, ending her streak of 140 consecutive weeks in the Top 10, a streak that started on September 17, 2018.

The Japanese player, earlier this year, had pulled out of the French Open and Wimbledon citing mental health concerns, and had taken an indefinite break from tennis after her loss at the US open.

Meanwhile, two-time Grand Slam major winner Garbine Muguruza jumped to sixth from ninth spot, her highest ranking since July 2018, after winning the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic tournament last week.

Another player, Mai Hontama earned her WTA main draw debut through qualifying in Chicago. The 22-year-old advanced to the quarterfinals with upsets of Caroline Garcia and Shelby Rogers before falling to the eventual champion Muguruza. Hontama's ranking improved 39 spots, moving from No 200 to a career-high No 161.

Ons Jabeurm, who reached her fourth career final and third of the season in Chicago, has set a new career-high, moving up two spots to No 14.

Anett Kontaveit reached the second round of Chicago before withdrawing due to a left thigh injury, but her recent hot streak sees her return to the Top 20 for the first time since August 2020.

The biggest jump in the Top 200 this week belongs to Usue Maitane Arconada. The 22-year-old American won her fifth ITF title and second at W60 level in Berkeley, California, and soars 49 places up to No 189