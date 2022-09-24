Laver Cup 2022 Day 2: Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini in action after Day 1 ends in a tie I DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Day 2 of Laver Cup 2022 will begin at 1 PM local time.

Laver Cup 2022 Day 2: The second day of the Laver Cup 2022 is set to take place after the first day came to an end with both Team Europe and the Team World standing neck to neck with two points each. The first day saw emotions running high as Tennis Legend Roger Federer played the final match of his professional career, partnering Rafael Nadal. The first day ended with both the teams winning two matches each and the fans awaits the second day of the tournament.

On day 2, Team Europe will field Matteo Berrettini, Cameron Norrie, and Novak Djokovic featuring in four matches of the day. Whereas, Team World will send Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Alex De Minaur and Jack Sock to stage their challenge for Day 2. The second day will also feature four matches being played in two sessions.

Italy's Berretinni and Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime will start the proceedings in a singles match at 1 PM local time in London, followed by Cameron Norrie taking on USA's Taylor Fritz in the second match. Serbia's Novak Djokovic will feature in the next two matches, one will be a singles match against USA's Frances Tiafoe while the other one will be a doubles encounter, partnering Italy's Berrettini.

The second day will offer two points for winning a match as compared to one point for a win on Day 1. On the first day of the three-day event, Casper Ruud and Stefano Tsitsipas won singles matches for Europe while Team World made a comeback after winning the next two. Alex De Minaur got the Team World on the scoring sheets with a win over Europe's Andy Murray. In the final match of the night, Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe defeated the legendary Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to pull things level.

