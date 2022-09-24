Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer gets teary-eyed, netizens salute Swiss Maestro and his legacy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MOYES_BACK Roger Federer

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer bowed out of the sport on Friday, teaming up with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal in a doubles defeat to the American duo of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in his final competitive tennis match at the ongoing Laver Cup 2022. The legendary pair went down to the World Pair by 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 at the O2 Arena, making things even by 2-2 between Team Europe and Team World. They made a comeback from being a set down to winning the next two.

After the match, Nadal was captured in an emotional moment as Federer bid goodbye to the sport. The duo was in high spirits throughout this match, entertaining the crowd with their delightful strokeplay. During the third game of the first set, Federer hit a forehand through a gap in net. Though their opponent was awarded the point, the duo of Swiss-Spanish legends shared smiles walking back to baseline.

As he retired, netizens saluted the Swiss Maestro and his legacy. Calling his GOAT, a user wrote, "A sport where ALMOST ALL OPPONENTS ARE CRYING and bidding farewell??? WHAT has #RogerFederer created? Hugs and tears from his fiercest of rivals as well?? MAN’S A LEGEND!!! WoW!!!#ThankYouRoger #Federer #GOAT THIS IS SO WHOLESOME AND GENUINE.Undoubtedly a spectacular human!" Another said, "Your legacy will live on forever! #ThankYouRoger #RForever #GOAT." Take a look:

Federer was emotional in the aftermath of the match, hugging his teammate and fierce rival Nadal and waving to a cheering crowd. Then he walked to his chair one last time, standing alongside his teammates. He could not contain his emotions and was in tears while talking during an on-court interview. "Playing with Rafa on the same team, and having the guys, everybody here, all the legends - Rocket, Edberg, Stefan -- thank you," said Federer.

