Karen Khachanov outlasts Sebastian Korda in five-set thriller to reach first Wimbledon quarterfinal

Sebastian Korda of the US plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5

Sebastian Korda will have to wait a bit longer for a chance to add his first major title to the family collection.

The American lost a marathon fifth set that featured 13 breaks of serve in his fourth-round match at Wimbledon. Karen Khachanov of Russia won the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 to reach the quarterfinals.

Korda was celebrating his 21st birthday and was the youngest U.S. man to reach the round of 16 at the All England Club since Andy Roddick got to the semifinals in 2003.

He is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda and the brother of top-ranked golfer Nelly Korda, who won the Women’s PGA Championship in June. His other sister Jessica Korda is also a professional golfer.