Australian Open 2021: Jennifer Brady reaches maiden Grand Slam final after beating Muchova

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jennifer Brady hits a forehand against Karolina Muchova in Melbourne on Thursday.

Last year's US Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady put in her best show in a Grand Slam on Thursday when she defeated Karolina Muchova in a three-set long semi-final to reach her maiden Australian Open final in Melbourne. The 22nd-seed American defeated her 25th seed Czech opponent 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a hard-fought match.

Brady took the opening set 6-4 but Muchova claimed the second 6-3 to take the game into the decisive set where Brady took early advantage with a break. Muchova didn't go out without a fight as she toyed hard to break Brady in the decisive point with earning as many as four break points but the young American managed to hold her nerves till the end to get the task done.

The winner reached her first Grand Slam final and will face Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday.

