Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev live: When and where to watch Australian Open final on TV, online in India?

Australian Open will be waiting for a new Grand Slam winner when Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev clash in the men's singles final at Melbourne Park on Sunday. The world no.3 Medvedev will be playing in his third final at the Australian Open while it will be the first-ever clash for the Grand Slam title for the world no.4 Sinner.

Medvedev, 27, produced a sensational five-set comeback win against German ace Alexander Zverev in the semifinal clash to enter the Australian Open final for the third time in the last four years. Sinner stormed into the top ten in the ATP rankings after a string of successful tour titles.

The Russian star leads the head-to-head record against the Italian youngster but the latter won the last three encounters, including two in the ATP tour finals. Sinner and Medvedev clashed against each other five times last year where the Italian emerged winner on three occasions and is tipped as favourite in the upcoming mega clash at Rod Laver Arena.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the Australian Open 2024 Final:

When is the Australian Open 2024 final starting?

The men's singles final between Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev will start at 2:00 PM IST.​​

Australian Open 2024 final venue

The Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev match will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

Where can you watch the Australian Open 2024 final match on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy live TV broadcasts of the Australian Open 2024 final match on the Sony Sports Network (3, 4, and 5) with both Hindi and English commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary is also available for Indian users.

Where can you watch the Australian Open 2024 final online in India?

One can watch the Australian Open 2024 final match between Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev online on the SonyLiv app and website.