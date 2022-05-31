IPL 2022: RCB's unique jinx for teams that knocked them out in Playoffs; Know all details

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team RCB in action (file photo)

Even after playing for the last 15 years, Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to get their hands on the IPL title. The wait for their fans to say Ee Saala cup Naamde continues.

The team reached Playoffs eight times of which they have made it to the final three times in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Interestingly the team has always left behind a kind of jinx on teams that have knocked them out of Playoffs.

The team that has eliminated RCB from the Playoffs of a particular season have failed to win the IPL trophy that season. This didn't happen just once or twice but five times in the history of the tournament.

Following is the timeline of when this happened:

2010 - RCB lost to Mumbai Indians by 35 runs in the semi-finals and MI lost in the final against CSK.

2015 - Chennai Super Kings defeated RCB by three wickets in Qualifier 2 and lost the final match against Mumbai Indians

2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB by six wickets in the Eliminator and ended up third after failing to qualify for the final.

2021 - Kolkata Knight Riders won by four wickets and lost to CSK in the final.

2022 - Rajasthan Royals registered an easy win in Qualifier 2 by seven wickets and couldn't complete their dream to win their second title after 2008.

