After a thrilling quarter-final against arch-rival Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal is set to make his mark in the French Open semi-final. He will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev on his birthday on Friday. Nadal who turned 36-year-old will be bidding for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

Fans have failed to keep calm and are hoping that Nadal ends up winning the semi-final match.

Here's how Twitter got flooded with love and wishes from the supporters: