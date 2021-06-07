French Open: Diego Schwartzman holds his ground to defeat Jan-Lennard Struff, reaches quarterfinals

Image Source : AP Argentina's Diego Schwartzman celebrates after defeating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7

Diego Schwartzman posted a fourth straight-set win to reach the quarterfinals at the French Open.

The 10th-seeded Argentine beat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (9), 6-4, 7-5.

Schwartzman has yet to drop a set in Paris. He made it to the semifinals last year at Roland Garros. He lost to Rafael Nadal. He will either face the 13-time champion or 18th-seeded Jannik Sinner in the next round.

