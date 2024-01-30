Four to five layers of security for the Indian Davis Cup team in Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel at Islamabad Sports Complex ahead of Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan

The Indian tennis team in Pakistan will be having four to five layers of security as it is set to feature in the Davis Cup World Group-1 play-off tie in Islamabad. The team will be having two escort vehicles to shadow it during the travelling and a bomb squad will also sanitise the Islamabad Sports Complex every morning.

An Indian tennis team is on the shores of Pakistan for the first time in 60 years. The Pakistan Tennis Federation is adhering to the International Tennis Federation's plan for security.

Since an Indian team has come to Pakistan after 60 years, we are taking extra precautions. There are four to five layers of security around the Indian team. I, as event security manager, is with them during travel," Col Gul Rehman told PTI.

The Indian tennis team reached the neighbouring nation on Sunday. It features five players, two physios and two AITA officials. "Escort vans are with the team during travel time, and they enter the hotel from the VVIP entry, which is reserved for the Head of State. Bomb disposal squads sanitised the venue in the morning, and no one will be allowed to enter the venue. It will be a drill that will be followed throughout the tie," Rehman added.

"Islamabad is one of the safest cities in Asia. And since general elections are approaching, security is already tight. Then there is air surveillance, there are around 10,000 cameras deployed in the city.

There will be no compromise on the safety and security of the Indian players," he added.

Notably, Pakistan player Aqeel Khan stated that if the Indian players want then they should explore the city and restaurants. "If they can't move out and see the city, visit the restaurants.

I would like to take them for dinner. They have asked for foolproof security and that's why the arrangements. It's up to the Indian players now," he said.