Dubai Championship: Daniil Medvedev beats Andrey Rublev in final; extends winning streak to 14

Daniil Medvedev topped Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 to win the all-Russian final and lift the Dubai Championship title, making it his third accolade in a row on Saturday. With the win against Rublev, Medvedev has now 14 consecutive matches. The streak started on Valentine’s Day as he won back-to-back trophies in Rotterdam and Doha.

“It’s amazing because the start of the year was not perfect. So I was doubting a lot, and now it just feels better. I know Andrey can cause a lot of trouble to everyone on Tour. Every time we play he tries to make me suffer, I try to make him suffer. Today I managed to be on top, but the next match could be a different story," said Medvedev.

Daniil broke Rublev twice in each set. The pressure got the better of Rublev, who quickly fell behind in the game, never to recover. It is worth noting that Rublev defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 in the first semifinals and in his previous two meetings against Medvedev, he came out on top including at the ATP Finals last November.

Earlier, he Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic’s 20-match winning streak and defeated him 6-4, 6-4 to enter the final of the Dubai Championship on Friday. “When you play against Novak you just have to play your best, kind of hope that he doesn’t play his best. I managed to play at a higher level than him today. In the second set, I didn’t face one break point but there were so many 30-30, deuce (games). I managed to keep composed," Medvedev said.

Medvedev is on quite a run now, winning three back-to-back titles.

