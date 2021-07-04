Daniil Medvedev rallies from 2 sets down against Marin Cilic to reach round 4 at Wimbledon

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning the men's singles third round match against on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev came from two sets down to beat former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic and reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time.

Medvedev recovered to win 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 1 Court. He missed three match points at 5-0 in the final set but served out the match on his second attempt.

The Australian Open runner-up joined Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the fourth round, making it the first time in the Open era that three Russian men have advanced that far.

Men’s fourth-rounders established Saturday include eight-time champion Roger Federer against No. 23 seed Lorenzo Sonego, No 2 Daniil Medvedev against No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 4 Alexander Zverev against No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime, and No. 7 Matteo Berrettini against Ilya Ivashka.