Daniil Medvedev ends Novak Djokovic’s 20-match winning streak, will face Andrey Rublev in Dubai final

Follow us on Image Source : AP Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic

Ending Novak Djokovic’s 20-match winning streak, Daniil Medvedev defeated the world's top-ranked player 6-4, 6-4 to enter the final of the Dubai Championship on Friday. Medvedev will now face Andrey Rublev in the final of the tournament.

This is now Medvedev's second-longest winning streak (13 matches). “When you play against Novak you just have to play your best, kind of hope that he doesn’t play his best. I managed to play at a higher level than him today. In the second set, I didn’t face one break point but there were so many 30-30, deuce (games). I managed to keep composed," Medvedev said.

It is interesting to note that Medvedev beat Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final, and since then, he never managed to get a win against him.

Rublev's Message

Earlier, Rublev defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 in the first semifinals and in his previous two meetings against Medvedev, he came out on top including at the ATP Finals last November.

That match is better remembered for Rublev’s appeal for peace. He wrote “Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need,” on a TV camera lens. He made a similar appeal shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago. “It’s crazy that so many just normal citizens are suffering, dying,” he told reporters. “The only thing I hope that soon there is going to be peace in every country. It doesn’t matter where."

The final will be played on 4th March.

Also Read

Latest Sports News