Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner destroys Daniil Medvedev to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title

Image Source : REUTERS Jannik Sinner with Australian Open 2024 trophy

Jannik Sinner got his hands on his maiden Grand Slam title by defeating the world no.3 Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open 2024 on Sunday. The Italian youngster staged a stunning comeback after losing the first two sets and took the game home with a thrilling 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win at Melbourne Park.

The 22-year-old was playing in his maiden Grand Slam final after shocking the defending champion and the world no.1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. The world no.4 Sinner continued his sensational record against Medvedev to deny the Russian ace his maiden Australian Open title.

Sinner became the first-ever Italian tennis player, man or woman, to win the opening Grand Slam of the season and the only second Italian to win a major in the Open era. Sinner also became the youngest player to win an Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic's first triumph in 2008.

Medvedev, playing in his third Australian Open final, dominated Sinner by taking the opening two sets at Rod Laver Arena. But Sinner showed remarkable patience by recording 14 aces to clinch the famous win.

Sinner famously defeated Medvedev in their last three straight encounters in 2023, including two final wins in ATP tour events. Sinner cliched his highest no.4 career rankings last year after making the semifinal of the Wimbledon but very few had imagined him going all the way at Melbourne Park.