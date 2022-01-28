LIVE Score Berrettini vs Nadal 2022 Australian Open Semifinal Live: Nadal goes 4-1 up in 2nd set

Follow us on Image Source : QUINN ROONEY/GETTY IMAGES Rafael Nadal serves against Matteo Berrettini during 2022 Australian Open semis at Melbourne Park on Friday.

Match score Nadal vs Berrettini 6-3, 4-1

Berrettini vs Nadal is underway!

Head-to-head Nadal and Berrettini have faced each other once at the 2019 US Open semifinal, where the Spanish star won in straight sets

4-1 Berrettini is having a mental battle with himself now as he is trying to return to the basics to get his act together and finally manages to pick a game. The 25-year-old Italian will have to do more than that if he doesn't want to be a mere spectator in the game.

4-0 Nadal is relentless now as he is killing off points at will while dominating the Italian irrespective who is serving.

3-0 Nadal has turned further bullish in the second set as he annihilated Berretini with his inch-perfect tennis. Berrettini's shoulders have dropped and is venting out in frustration as Nadal breaks his serve twice in as many games.

2nd set

6-3 Nadal takes the first set in a dominant fashion. Still early days as a lot can happen in this game

5-3 Berrettini barely holds on as Nadal went for the kill. The 20-time Major champion will now serve for the set

3-1 Berrettini picks his first game and finally got some control in his game as he is looking for those aces to kill off points as quickly as possible.

3-0 Nadal is off to a flyer as he is forcing the game into long rallies. Berrettini knows he can't let Rafa do that and that is often leading to unwanted unforced errors as he tries to close the point early.

2-0 Nadal breaks early by taking his classic defensive stance to deal with Berrettini's early aggressions. The Italian must have understood that he needs to tone it down or he will be soon out of the 1st set.

1-0 Nadal takes the first game on the serve but not before Berrettini made his intention clear by dragging the game to deuce.

9:10 AM Both the players are out on the court and warming up before the semi-final begins under the roof as its pouring down heavily in Melbourne. Nadal will be the first to serve.

Nadal's road to semifinals

Quarterfinals Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

Round 4 beat Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (14/12), 6-2, 6-2

Round 3 beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Round 2 beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Round 1 beat Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Berrettini's road to semifinals Quarterfinals Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 Round 4 beat Pablo Carreno-Busta 7-5, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 Round 3 beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5) Round 2 beat Stefan Kozlov 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Round 1 beat Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Australian Open 2022 men's singles semifinals: Nadal's shot at history

Even before he hit his first ball at this year’s Australian Open, Rafael Nadal knew he had an open door to set the men's record for most career Grand Slam singles titles.

So far he hasn’t let it close.

Nadal plays Matteo Berrettini in one semifinal on Friday at Melbourne Park, knowing he's potentially two match wins from a 21st major title. He's tied for the record of 20 with Roger Federer, who is recovering from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament following an 11-day visa saga over his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

In the other semifinal, Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of their 2021 Australian Open semifinal. Medvedev won last year's semifinal, then lost to Djokovic in the final.

Australian Open 2022: Nadal beats Shapovalov in five sets to enter semifinals

Rafael Nadal has stayed on track for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title with a topsy-turvy 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

Nadal had several medical timeouts in the 4-hour match, appearing related to stomach issues.

Nadal is tied for most major singles titles by a male player with Roger Federer, who is not playing here due to continuing recovery from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported before the tournament began over visa issues concerning his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.