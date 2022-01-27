Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rafael Nadal suffered to win against Dennis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals.

Berrettini vs Nadal Live Stream Details: How and when to watch the 2022 Australian Open semifinal, Online, TV Telecast

Even before he hit his first ball at this year’s Australian Open, Rafael Nadal knew he had an open door to set the men's record for most career Grand Slam singles titles. So far he hasn’t let it close.

Nadal plays Matteo Berrettini in one semifinal on Friday at Melbourne Park, knowing he's potentially two match wins from a 21st major title. He's tied for the record of 20 with Roger Federer, who is recovering from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament following an 11-day visa saga over his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19. (AP)

Nadal's road to semifinals

Quarterfinals Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

Round 4 beat Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (14/12), 6-2, 6-2

Round 3 beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Round 2 beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Round 1 beat Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Berrettini's road to semifinals Quarterfinals Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 Round 4 beat Pablo Carreno-Busta 7-5, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 Round 3 beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5) Round 2 beat Stefan Kozlov 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Round 1 beat Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Nadal vs Berrettini head-to-head The duo has faced each other just once at the 2019 US Open semifinals where Nadal prevailed his Italian opponent in straight sets 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-1.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open men's singles semifinal: Berrettini vs Nadal

Match details

Matteo Berrettini (7) vs Rafael Nadal (6) {9:00 AM IST/ 3:30 AM GMT / 4:30 AM CET}

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia

In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain

In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Italy

In Italy, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA

In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia

In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece

In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada

In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain

In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia

In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East

In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.