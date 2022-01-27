Berrettini vs Nadal Live Stream Details: How and when to watch the 2022 Australian Open semifinal, Online, TV TelecastEven before he hit his first ball at this year’s Australian Open, Rafael Nadal knew he had an open door to set the men's record for most career Grand Slam singles titles. So far he hasn’t let it close.
Nadal plays Matteo Berrettini in one semifinal on Friday at Melbourne Park, knowing he's potentially two match wins from a 21st major title. He's tied for the record of 20 with Roger Federer, who is recovering from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament following an 11-day visa saga over his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19. (AP)
Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open men's singles semifinal: Berrettini vs Nadal
Match details
Matteo Berrettini (7) vs Rafael Nadal (6) {9:00 AM IST/ 3:30 AM GMT / 4:30 AM CET}
In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)
Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).
In Australia
In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Spain
In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Italy
In Italy, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In the USA
In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Russia
In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Greece
In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Canada
In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Serbia
In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In the Middle East
In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.