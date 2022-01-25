Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
  • Union Budget 2022 is likely to be presented at 11 am on 1st February, despite staggered timing for Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha: Sources
Australian Open 2022: Nadal beats Shapovalov in five sets to enter semifinals

The former World No. 1 has stayed on track for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title with a topsy-turvy 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over World No. 14 Shapovalov

Melbourne Updated on: January 25, 2022 13:33 IST
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov in Australian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Highlights

  • Nadal had several medical timeouts in the 4-hour match, appearing related to stomach issues
  • Nadal will play the winner of Tuesday’s later quarterfinal between Monfils and Berrettini
  • Top seed Daniil Medvedev faces Canada's Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday afternoon (IST)

Rafael Nadal has stayed on track for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title with a topsy-turvy 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

Nadal had several medical timeouts in the 4-hour match, appearing related to stomach issues.

Nadal is tied for most major singles titles by a male player with Roger Federer, who is not playing here due to continuing recovery from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported before the tournament began over visa issues concerning his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Nadal will play the winner of Tuesday’s later quarterfinal between Gael Monfils and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini. The men’s semifinals are set for Friday, so both winners on Tuesday will have an extra day to recover and prepare for their final-four showdown.

The men’s final is Sunday night.

(Reported by AP)

