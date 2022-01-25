Australian Open 2022: Nadal beats Shapovalov in five sets to enter semifinals

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/SIMON BAKER Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov in Australian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Rafael Nadal has stayed on track for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title with a topsy-turvy 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

Nadal had several medical timeouts in the 4-hour match, appearing related to stomach issues.

Nadal is tied for most major singles titles by a male player with Roger Federer, who is not playing here due to continuing recovery from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported before the tournament began over visa issues concerning his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Nadal will play the winner of Tuesday’s later quarterfinal between Gael Monfils and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini. The men’s semifinals are set for Friday, so both winners on Tuesday will have an extra day to recover and prepare for their final-four showdown.

The men’s final is Sunday night.

(Reported by AP)