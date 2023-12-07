Australian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka in entry list, former champion Wozniacki gets wild card

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rafael Nadal and Caroline Wozniacki to make comeback at Australian Open 2024

Australian Open revealed the entry list for the 2024 edition on Thursday, December 7 with some big names missing the list. Legendary Rafael Nadal makes the list along with returning former champions Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki but the likes of Emma Raducanu and Nick Kygrios miss out on the first Grand Slam tournament of the next season.

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, suffered a season-ending knee injury during the second-round defeat in the Australian Open in January 2023. But the winner of the 2022 Australian Open recently confirmed his return to court after a gap of a year and will feature in the Brisbane International 2024 starting on January 7.

Naomi Osaka, the two-time Australian Open winner, made her comeback from the maternity leave. Osaka gets entry into the Australian Open through special rankings and will also feature in the Brisbane International 2024 to get some match fitness.

The winner of the 2018 edition Caroline Wozniacki gets a wild entry at Australian Open 2024. Wozniacki made a sensational return from retirement in August this year and made it to the fourth round of the US Open 2023 where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Meanwhile, the biggest names missing from the list are local star Nick Kygrios and the former US Open champion Emma Raducanu. Kygrios has struggled with knee and wrist injuries this season while Raducanu has been off the court due to surgery. Raducanu won the US Open as a qualifier and might be forced to enter the upcoming Grand Slam tournament through qualifying.

Apart from Wozniacki, Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki and Taylah Preston also earned wild card entries for the Australian Open 2024 on Thursday.

