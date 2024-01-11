Australian Open 2024 draw announced; Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray third round clash on cards

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at Lever Cup 2022

The world no.1 Novak Djokovic can potentially face his former foe Andy Murray in the third round of the Australian Open 2024 as the organisers announced a much-awaited draw on Thursday, January 11. Djokovic will be facing a qualifier in the first round while Murray kicks off his campaign against 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

In the women's singles event, top seed Iga Swiatek is facing a tough draw on her way to her maiden Australian Open title. Swiatek is drawn with the former champion Sofia Kenin in the first round and then potentially faces the 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the second game.

The returning Naomi Osaka, four-time Grand Slam winner, is facing Caroline Garcia in the biggest clash in the first round and can potentially face the US Open champion Coco Gauff in the quarter-final. The defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is facing a qualifier in her first game and can potentially see Ons Jabeur in the quarter-final round.

Potential quarter-final fixtures in women's singles

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Pegula Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur Coco Gauf vs Maria Sakkari

Potential quarter-final fixtures in men's singles

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev vs Holger Rune

Meanwhile, the top-ranked Briton Cameron Norrie is facing an injury battle after hurting his wrist in the ongoing Auckland Open. Norrie, ranked 19th, withdrew from the tournament before his quarter-final game against Alejandro Tabilo on Thursday. The British ace has drawn Peru's Pablo Varillas in the first round at the Australian Open which starts at Melbourne Park on January 14.

