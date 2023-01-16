Australian Open 2023 | Nadal fights for win in 1st round, Swiatek marches in 2nd round; key results on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek begin their Australian Open campaign

Australian Open 2023 | The year 2023's first Grand Slam has begun and the players are having a go at each other to claim glory in Australia. The opening day of the tournament witnessed some stalwarts kicking off their campaigns and marching into the second round. Defending champion Rafael Nadal secured a win after fighting the 21-year-old Jack Draper. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek also marched into the second round.

Key results of Day 1

Rafael Nadal fights for opening-round win

2022 Australian Open winner Rafael Nadal defeated Great Britain's Draper in four sets. He was not in danger of becoming the first Australian Open defending men's champion to lose in the first round since his current coach, Carlos Moya, managed to beat Boris Becker a quarter of a century ago; but was not on top of his form. Nadal won the first set before going down in the second and then fighting in the third to win the match by 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. I need a victory, so that's the main thing. Doesn't matter the way,” Nadal said after the match. He will next face America's Mackenzie McDonald.

Iga Swiatek beats Niemeier in straight sets

Top seed Iga Swiatek defeated Jule Niemeier but won in straight sets by 6-4, 7-5. She survived a test but sailed past her opponent in 1 hour and 59 minutes. She was far from her best and said that she needs extra intensity to go deep at the tournament. The 2022 French and US Open winner will now face Camila Osorio next.

Gauff sets clash with Raducanu

American Tennis player Coco Gauff has set up an eye-catching second-round clash against former US Open champion and England's Emma Raducanu after she sailed past Katerina Siniakova with an emphatic win by 6-1, 6-4. She will be facing Raducanu for the first time. Meanwhile, Raducanu defeated Germany's Tamara Korpatsch by 6-3, 6-2 in her opening round.

Daniil Medvedev begins campaign with cakewalk win

Meanwhile, two-time Australian Open finalist from Russia Daniil Medvedev started his campaign with a thumping win over American Marcos Giron in his opening round. The Russian got the better of the American by 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2 in 1 hour and 36 minutes. He will next face Australia's John Millman.

The second day of the tournament also promises to be an action-packed day with the likes of Novak Djokovic starting their campaign.

