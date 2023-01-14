Saturday, January 14, 2023
     
Australian Open 2023 | Ajla Tomljanovic, Paula Badosa withdraw from tournament owing to injuries

Tomljanovic wrote on Twitter that she did absolutely everything in my power to get healthy but just ran out of time. Badosa, who has been ranked as high as No. 2, pulled out of the semifinals at the Adelaide International tournament this week after injuring her thigh there.

Published on: January 14, 2023
Image Source : GETTY Badosa (Left), Tomljanovic (Right) | File Photo

Ajla Tomljanovic and Paula Badosa withdrew from the Australian Open owing to Knee and thigh injuries. Tomljanovic beat Serena Williams at US Open last year. 

Their exits will allow Leolia Jeanjean and Laura Pigossi — two players who lost in qualifying — to move into the main draw at the year's first Grand Slam tournament, which begins Monday (Sunday night EST).

Tomljanovic, currently ranked 35th, wrote on Twitter: "I've done absolutely everything in my power to get healthy but just ran out of time to heal and be 100 per cent ready to compete at a high level."

She reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022. Her 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 victory over Williams — who had announced before play began at Flushing Meadows that she was ready to walk away from her playing career — put Tomljanovic in the fourth round in New York for the first time.

Badosa, who has been ranked as high as No. 2, pulled out of the semifinals at the Adelaide International tournament this week after injuring her thigh there. 

Top Women Players To Watch Out

Iga Swiatek

Ranked: 1

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Poland

Age: 21

2022 Record: 67-9

2022 Titles: 8

Career Titles: 11

Grand Slam Titles: 3 — French Open (2: 2020, 2022), U.S. Open (1: 2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-Lost in Semifinals, 2021-Lost in 4th Round, 2020-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-Did Not Play

Ons Jabeur

  • Ranked: 2
  • Career-Best Ranking: 2
  • Country: Tunisia
  • Age: 28
  • 2022 Record: 47-17
  • 2022 Titles: 2
  • Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, Wimbledon (2022), U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-DNP, 2021-2nd, 2020-QF, 2019-1st, 2018-1st

Jessica Pegula

  • Ranked: 3
  • Career-Best Ranking: 3
  • Country: United States
  • Age: 28
  • 2022 Record: 42-21
  • 2022 Titles: 1
  • Career Titles: 2

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: QF, Australian Open (2021, 2022), French Open (2022), U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-QF, 2021-QF, 2020-1st, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP

Caroline Garcia

  • Ranked: 4
  • Career-Best Ranking: 4
  • Country: France
  • Age: 29
  • 2022 Record: 43-20
  • 2022 Titles: 4
  • Career Titles: 11

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: SF, U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-1st, 2021-2nd, 2020-2nd, 2019-3rd, 2018-4th

Maria Sakkari

  • Ranked: 6
  • Career-Best Ranking: 3
  • Country: Greece
  • Age: 27
  • 2022 Record: 40-23
  • 2022 Titles: Zero
  • Career Titles: 1

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: SF, French Open (2021), U.S. Open (2021)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-4th, 2021-1st, 2020-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-1st

Coco Gauff

  • Ranked: 7
  • Career-Best Ranking: 4
  • Country: United States
  • Age: 18
  • 2022 Record: 38-22
  • 2022 Titles: Zero
  • Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-1st, 2021-2nd, 2020-4th, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP

The competition is set to run till January 29. 

(Inputs PTI)

