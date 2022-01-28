Australian Open 2022 Women's Final, Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins: Live Streaming, How and Where to watch

Australian Open 2022 Women's Final, Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins: Live Streaming, How and Where to watchMatch Details
Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins
7.30 pm local time/ 8.30 am GMT/ 3.30 am EST/ 2 pm IST
Rod Laver Arena.
Ashleigh Barty's road to final
27.01.22 - Semifinal - Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys - 6-1, 6-3
25.01.22 - Quarterfinals - Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula - 6-2, 6-0
23.01.22 - 4th round - Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova - 6-4, 6-3
21.01.22 - 3rd round - Ashleigh Barty vs Camila Giorgi - 6-2, 6-3
19.01.22 - 2nd round - Ashleigh Barty vs Lucia Bronzetti - 6-1, 6-1
17.01.22- 1st round - Ashleigh Barty vs Lesya Tsurenko - 6-0, 6-1
Danielle Rose Collins' road to final
27.01.22 - Semifinal - Danielle Rose Collins vs Iga Swiatek - 6-4, 6-1
26.01.22 - Quarterfinals - Danielle Rose Collins vs Alize Cornet - 7-5, 6-1
24.01.22 - 4th round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Elise Mertens - 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
22.01.22 - 3rd round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Clara Tauson - 4-6, 6-4, 7-5
20.01.22 - 2nd round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Ana Konjuh - 6-4, 6-3
18.01.22- 1st round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Caroline Dolehide - 6-1, 6-3
Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open women's singles final: Barty vs Collins
In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)
Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).
In Australia
In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Spain
In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Italy
In Italy, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In the USA
In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Russia
In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Greece
In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Canada
In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In Serbia
In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.
In the Middle East
In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.