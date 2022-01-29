Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios, Kokkinakis wins men's doubles title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia and Nick Kyrgios of Australia react after winning their Men's Doubles Final match against Matthew Ebden of Australia and Max Purcell of Australia during day 13 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Australian Open men's doubles title beating fellow Aussies Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4 in the final on Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena.

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are the first wild cards to win the event in the Open Era and the first wild cards to triumph at any major since Wimbledon in 2012, when Jonathan Marray and Frederik Nielsen were victorious.

Heavy hitting from Kokkinakis and Kyrgios off the ground proved too much in the big moments in their one-hour, 35-minute victory. Purcell saved the first championship point at 3-5 in the second set with a big serve out wide. But in the next game, Kyrgios held to love.

The champions completed their victory when Kokkinakis punched a backhand volley through the middle of the court for a winner.

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are the first all-Australian men's doubles champions at the Australian Open since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde triumphed in 1997.