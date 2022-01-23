Australian Open 2022: Shapovalov upsets Zverev to reach quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : MACKENZIE SWEETNAM/GETTY IMAGES Denis Shapovalov celebrates after winning a point in his fourth round singles match against Alexander Zverev during day seven of the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Denis Shapovalov has upset third-seeded Alexander Zverev to move into an Australian Open quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal. The No. 14-seeded Shapovalov is into the quarterfinals in Australia for the first time.

The 22-year-old Canadian finished off a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Olympic gold medalist Zverev on Margaret Court Arena less than an hour after Nadal secured his spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 14th time.

Shapovalov spent almost 11 hours on court through the first three rounds, winning twice in four sets and once in five, and was surprised by the relative speed of his 2-hour, 21-minute win over Zverev.

“Probably the one I least expected to finish in three,” he said. “Definitely happy with where the game is at. I played pretty smart today.”

Nadal got the better of an almost 29-minute tiebreaker in the first set on his way to beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

