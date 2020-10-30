Friday, October 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Alexander Zverev denies accusations of domestic abuse

Alexander Zverev denies accusations of domestic abuse

The 23-year-old German tennis player was responding to the domestic abuse allegation made by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

AP AP
Berlin Published on: October 30, 2020 20:05 IST
alexander zverev
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev denied accusations of domestic abuse on Friday, saying they are “simply not true.”

The 23-year-old German tennis player was responding to an interview former girlfriend Olga Sharypova gave to Russian sports website Championat on Thursday.

Related Stories

Sharypova, a former Russian tennis player, said Zverev attempted to strangle her with a pillow and hit her head against a wall at a New York hotel before the US Open in 2019. She said she feared for her life at the time.

Sharypova initially accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of abuse on Instagram.

Zverev responded to the latest interview on Twitter, writing that he has known Sharypova since they were children, but he rejected the claims of abuse.

“I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true,” the US Open finalist wrote. “We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago. Why Olga is making these allegations now, I just don’t know. I really hope that the two of us will find a way to deal with each other again in a reasonable and respectful way.”

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X