USTA continues to move ahead with plans for US Open to start August 31: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES US Open

Despite the coronavirus pandemic affecting almost one quarter of the 2020 tennis calendar which included the French Open and Wimbledon, the United States Tennis Association is continuing to move ahead with their plans to stage the US Open 2020, slated to begin from August 31.

A source confirmed ESPN that ATP and WTA have accepted the idea of reshuffling the August calendar. Meanwhile, USTA are all geared up to announce the schedule for the tournament once they recieve a go-ahead from the local and state health officials in New York, based on the report.

"We're following each step in the [restart] procedure in the great hope that we can announce that the 2020 US Open will be played in its regularly scheduled date," Chris Widmaier, the USTA's director of communications, told ESPN. "We hope to make an announcement in the very near future."

Meanwhile, the ATP council was presented with the idea of hosting the Cincinnati tournament, orginally scheduled for August 16, along with the US Open in a two-event "bubble" at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. This would imply that the Citi Open would get cancelled, along with the Winston-Salem Open. The Rogers Cup has already been cancelled earlier and the men's version in Toronto would also not be played.

Talking about the US Open, strict health protocols will be followed including players' movement in New York. Fans will not be allowed to watch the matches at the stadium.

