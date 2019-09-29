Sumit Nagal wins Buenos Aires Challenger title, beats Facundo Bagnis in final

Monday, September 30, 2019
     
India's tennis ace Sumit Nagal won his first ATP Challenger title of the season as he beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina.

New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2019 23:55 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India's Sumit Nagal beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina in the final of the ATP Challenger tournament in Buenos Aires on Sunday. The Indian tennis star won the final 6-4 6-2.

This was Nagal's first Challenger title of the current season, and second overall. He won his first title in 2017 in Bengaluru.

It took Nagal one hour and 37 minutes to go past the world number 144 Bagnis in straight sets. He put forward a dominating performance in the semifinal as well, winning the match 6-0 6-1 over Thiago Monteiro of Brazil.

The 23-year-old tennis ace came into limelight when he set up a clash with Swiss star Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open. He took a set off Federer before the Swiss made a comeback to proceed to the second round.

In the Buenos Aires Challenger tournament, Nagal was seeded seventh. His first three games of the event ended in three-sets wins against Pedro Sakamoto, José Hernández-Fernández, Francisco Cerundolo respectively.

