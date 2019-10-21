Rafael Nadal to lead Spain's Davis Cup team

Image Source : GETTY Before the Davis Cup Finals, Nadal will take part in the Paris Masters and then the ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreno, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers have been called up by captain Sergi Bruguera to represent Spain in the Davis Cup Finals to be held in Madrid on November 18-24.

Bruguera repeated the list he announced for the 2018 Davis Cup semis against France, although Nadal was a last-minute change and was replaced by Albert Ramos then, reported Efe news.

Nadal will play Davis Cup as world No. 1, a position he will claim as of November 4, while Bautista will be ranked No. 10, Carreno (35), Lopez (62) and Granollers (113).

Before the Davis Cup Finals, Nadal will take part in the Paris Masters and then the ATP Finals, which comes to an end on November 17.

In the new format, the captains can make up to three changes to the list a day before the competition gets underway, given the possible injuries and being held just after the ATP Finals.

The clashes feature two singles matches followed by a doubles encounter, with the duels being best-of-three sets.

The competition will be played at Madrid's Caja Magica on November 18-24.

Spain was drawn in Group B alongside Croatia, the defending champion and Russia