Novak Djokovic pulls out of Rogers Cup, Del Potro misses tournament with injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Four-time Rogers Cup champion Novak Djokovic has decided to give the tournament a miss.

This year's Rogers Cup will be without two of the game's biggest stars as both Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Juan Martin del Potro from Argentina announced they will give the ATP Masters 1,000 event a miss.

According to media reports, Djokovic, a four-time Rogers Cup champion, needs more time to recover after winning his fifth Wimbledon title in July.

"I'm sorry to announce that I decided to pull out of Rogers Cup. With the support of my team, I have decided to give my body longer rest and recovery time before coming back again to play," Djokovic was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Rogers Cup will be held in Montreal from August 3-11.

Djokovic has won the event, which alternates between Montreal and Toronto, twice in both city -- Montreal in 2007 and 2011, and Toronto in 2012 and 2016.

Del Potro is continuing his rehab from a fractured right knee that he suffered on June 19 during his second-round match at the Fever-Tree Championships in London. The Argentine, No. 12 in the ATP rankings, underwent surgery on June 22.