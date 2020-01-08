Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Federer, Nadal and Serena to raise funds for Australia bushfire relief work

In a bid to raise money for the bushfire relief fund in Australia, star tennis players like Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will feature in an exhibition match on January 15, five days before the start of the Australian Open.

The contest will take place at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile, local Nick Kyrgios will also be playing along with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki.

"For a period of about two and a half hours we're going to be showcasing the game, but also coming together as a community to play our part in the relief effort," Tennis Australia (TA) chief Craig Tiley was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Kyrgios will also be donating 200 Australian dollars for every ace he hits in events held in Australia in January as part of the fundraising effort, while compatriot Ashleigh Barty will donate all of her prize money from the Brisbane International.

The ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia has so far killed 25 people and thousands of animals while also destroying nearly 2,000 houses.

Not only the tennis players but cricketers, celebrities and personalities from all walks of life have also pledged to contribute to the bushfire relief work.