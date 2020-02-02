Live Streaming Australian Open, Djokovic vs Thiem: Watch Australian Open 2020 men's final online on SonyLIV

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Australian Open, Djokovic vs Thiem: Watch Australian Open 2020 men's final online

When is the Australian Open 2020 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem?

Nobody beats Novak Djokovic at this stage of the Australian Open. At least, not until now. Djokovic is a seven-time champion at Melbourne Park, where he has never lost a final or semifinal he has contested. He's up against fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, who is playing his first major final on a hard court. Thiem has lost the last two finals at the French Open to Rafael Nadal, who is like royalty at Roland Garros after winning that title 12 times. After losing the first five head-to-head meetings, Thiem has won four of his last five against Djokovic. Most importantly he won the last one — which was indoors and on a hard court at the ATP Finals in London last November. Djokovic is aiming for a 17th major title and, if he wins here, will become the first man in the Open era to win Grand Slam championships in three different decades. Thiem is aiming to be the first man born in the 1990s to win a major, and the first new Grand Slam men's singles champion since Marin Cilic won the U.S. Open in 2014.

The Australian Open 2020 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem will be played on February 2, 2020.

Where will the Australian Open 2020 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem be played?

The Australian Open 2020 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

What time does the Australian Open 2020 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem begin?

The Australian Open 2020 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australian Open 2020 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem?

The Australian Open 2020 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem will be on telecast on Sony TEN and Sony SIX.

Where can you live stream of Australian Open 2020 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem?

The live streaming of Australian Open 2020 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.