Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. Ashleigh Barty named WTA Player of the Year

Ashleigh Barty named WTA Player of the Year

Barty became the first Australian to be named WTA world No. 1 since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976, and recorded the most matches won on tour this season.

IANS IANS
Washington Published on: December 12, 2019 18:18 IST
Ashleigh Barty wta player of 2019
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of Ashleigh Barty

The WTA has announced world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty as its Player of the Year. The 23-year-old won four titles from six finals in 2019, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen and her maiden Grand Slam singles trophy at the French Open.

Barty became the first Australian to be named WTA world No. 1 since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976, and recorded the most matches won on tour this season, with 57, reports Xinhua news agency.

Barty also advanced to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the round of 16 at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, becoming the only player to reach the second week at all four Grand Slams in 2019.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News