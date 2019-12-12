Ashleigh Barty named WTA Player of the Year

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Ashleigh Barty

The WTA has announced world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty as its Player of the Year. The 23-year-old won four titles from six finals in 2019, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen and her maiden Grand Slam singles trophy at the French Open.

Barty became the first Australian to be named WTA world No. 1 since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976, and recorded the most matches won on tour this season, with 57, reports Xinhua news agency.

Barty also advanced to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the round of 16 at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, becoming the only player to reach the second week at all four Grand Slams in 2019.