Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aryna Sabalenka beats Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 to win Qatar Open

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won her sixth title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Sabalenka needed less than 75 minutes to complete the convincing win.

Kvitova beat No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Friday for the first time in more than a year to play for her second Qatar Open title. The Czech player won the 2018 final against Garbine Muguruza,

Ninth-seeded Sabalenka and eighth-seeded Kvitova are now 2-2 head-to-head.

Kvitova was playing for her 29th title and first since April.