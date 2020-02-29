Aryna Sabalenka beats Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 to win Qatar Open

Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
Doha Published on: February 29, 2020 23:13 IST
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won her sixth title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Sabalenka needed less than 75 minutes to complete the convincing win.

Kvitova beat No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Friday for the first time in more than a year to play for her second Qatar Open title. The Czech player won the 2018 final against Garbine Muguruza,

Ninth-seeded Sabalenka and eighth-seeded Kvitova are now 2-2 head-to-head.

Kvitova was playing for her 29th title and first since April.

