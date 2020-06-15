Andy Murray 'pumped' for potential US Open 2020

Image Source : GETTY File image of Andy Murray

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray is "pumped" and keen to participate in the impending potential US Open despite some top tennis players, including world no.1 Novak Djokovic and WTA's top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, expressing their doubts over competing in the tournament.

Murray's keen interest to participate in US Open was revealed by fellow ATP player Feliciano Lopez, with whom he had won the doubles title last summer at the Queen's.

"Actually two days ago I was talking to him, and he was really pumped," Lopez said, according to Metro.

Murray last played in the Davis Cup Finals before he opted out of the season owing to a pelvic injury. However, the 2012 US Open champion is already gearing for a return and is keen to be part of the US Open.

"He was starting to practice again," Lopez said. "I asked about the hip... he was positive. He might be able to compete again."

Murray is so far the only big star to have expressed support towards participation in the fourth Grand Slam of the year amid the pandemic which will urge the organisers to follow a strict health protocol.

"It would be great for everybody, especially for him," said Lopez.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage