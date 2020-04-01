After Wimbledon cancellation, USTA confirms plans to host US Open 2020 as scheduled

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES US Open

Owing to the continuous rise in coronavirus concerns across the world, the All England Club on Wednesday announced that Wimbledon 2020 will be called off. Moments after the announcement, United States Tennis Association (USTA) released a statement clarifying the current status of US Open 2020.

"We understand the unique circumstances facing the All England Lawn and Tennis Club and the reasoning behind the decision to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon Championships. At this time, the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled, and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament," read the statement.

"The USTA is carefully monitoring the rapidly-changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and is preparing for all contingencies. We also rely on the USTA’s Medical Advisory Group as well as governmental and security officials to ensure that we have the broadest understanding of this fluid situation. In all instances, all decisions made by the USTA regarding the US Open will be made with the health and well-being of our players, fans, and all others involved in the tournament."

An update on the 2020 US Open: pic.twitter.com/RWERrYUrky — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2020

More to follow...