Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad after ban

Lionel Messi has been recalled to Argentina's squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay after serving a three-month international ban, the Argentine Football Association has said.

The 32-year-old Barcelona forward has not played for his country since being sent off in the Albiceleste's 2-1 defeat of Chile in the Copa America third-place playoff in July.

He was subsequently suspended and fined $50,000 by South American football governing body CONMEBOL for claiming the Copa America was "corrupt", reports Xinhua.

Messi missed four matches for Argentina during the ban -- a 0-0 draw with Chile, a 4-0 win over Mexico, a 2-2 draw with Germany and a 6-1 victory over Ecuador.

Two-time World Cup winners Argentina will meet Brazil in Saudi Arabia on November 15 and Uruguay in Israel three days later.

Following is the Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Juan Musso, Emiliano Martinez, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth , Renzo Saravia, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Marcos Rojo, Walter Kannemann, Nicolas Taglafico, Nehuen Perez, Guido Rodriguez

Midfielders: Giovani lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo de Paul, Marcos Acuna, Roberto Pereyra, Lucas Ocampos

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lucas Alario, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala.