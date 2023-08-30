Zurich Diamond League 2023: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar live on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra celebrating his win at Lausanne Diamond League on June 30, 2023

Neeraj Chopra will return to action at the Zurich Diamond League 2023 on Thursday, August 31 for the first time after claiming the Gold Medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023. The star Indian javelin player will take part in the men's javelin event while Murali Sreeshankar will be in action at the long jump event in Zurich.

The 25-year-old Neeraj, India's new Golden Boy, is set to feature in his third Diamond League match of the season. He won at Doha and Laussane but missed the Monaco meet due to an injury. Neeraj famously won the Diamond League final in Zurich last season but faces strong competition from Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Germany's Julian Weber. Both Vadlejch (21) and Weber (19) are ahead of Chopra (16) in the season points tally ahead of the Zurich Meet on Thursday.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the Zurich Diamond League 2023

When is the Javelin Throw event?

Javelin Throw event will be played on Thursday, August 31

When is the Long Jump event?

Long Jump event will be played on Thursday, August 31

At what time does the Javelin Throw event begin?

Javelin Throw event will begin at 20:42 PM Local Time (Zurich) and 12:12 AM IST (September 1)

At what time does the Long Jump event begin?

Long Jump event will begin at 20:24 PM Local Time (Zurich) and 11:54 PM IST (August 31)

Where are the Javelin Throw and Long Jump events being played?

Both the Javelin Throw and Long Jump will be played at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium.

Where can you watch the Javelin Throw and Long Jump events on TV in India?

Fans can watch both Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar live in action on the Sports18 channel

Where can you watch the Javelin Throw and Long Jump events online in India?

Fans can watch both Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar live in action on the JioCinema website and app

Both Neeraj and Muraji were involved in the World Athletics Championships event with the former creating history. Neeraj ended India's long wait for the maiden Gold Medal by beating Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the final but Murali failed to qualify for the final after a disappointing performance.

