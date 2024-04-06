WWE WrestleMania 40 match cards, dates, live telecast; all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WWE WWE WrestleMania 40.

WWE's biggest sporting spectacle - The Wrestlemania 40 is all set to unfold in Philadelphia. Several superstars are all geared up for action at the Show of Shows as fans wait in anticipation for the event to come.

The 'Mania returns to Philadelphia for the first time after 25 years. Superstars such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley among others. The 'Mania will be a two-night event with some thrilling matches scheduled.

Here are all the match cards announced by WWE for WrestleMania 40

Night 1 Match Cards

The opening night will feature seven matches. The biggest eye-puller will be the tag team match featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns going up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. In that match, if The Rock and Roman win, Cody vs Roman's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title match on Night 2 will be filled with Bloodline rules. If Cody and Rollins win, the title clash will be without the Bloodline rules

Here are the clashes:

Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Six Pack Ladder Match - The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai)

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock

Night 2 Match Cards

The second night will feature several more title clashes. Iyo Sky will face Bayley in the WWE Women’s Championship, while Rollins will face the challenge of Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Roman will also look to defend his title against Cody.

Here are the clashes:

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Six-Man Philadelphia Street Fight: The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)

WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 40 Live Streaming details:

When will WrestleMania 40 take place?

The Show of Shows is set to take place across two days - April 7 and April 8

At what time will WrestleMania 40 take place?

The 'Mania will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

What is the timing of WrestleMania 40?

The event will 2:30 AM IST on Sunday but the main event will kick off at 4:30 AM IST

Where to watch WrestleMania 40 on TV?

One can watch the WrestleMania 40 on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi) on TV

Where to watch WrestleMania 40 online?

SonyLIV app and website will be doing the live streaming of the event